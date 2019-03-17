Home

June 18, 1925 - March 6, 2019
Seaside, CA
Bev was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin and moved to Salinas when she was 10 years old. She graduated from Salinas High and went to work for PG&E where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Eustice (deceased 2000). They were married on St. Patrick's Day. She sang in the ABC (Anita, Bev, Carol) Trio in the 40's for the USO and also entertained the troops at Fort Ord. They even made a record. The family moved to Monterey in 1964. She was a bookkeeper for Drs. Stein and Snorf for many years and also a volunteer at CHOMP in the gift shop. She outlived her parents William and Olga Zierk, sister LaVerne Schafer and brother Arlie. She is survived by Peggy Sorenson, Mike (Tess) Eustice, grandson Chris (Ariean) Sorenson, nieces Marilyn (Gary) Feldman, Marjorie (John) Pavka, Deborah Schafer and 15 great and great great nieces and nephews, step granddaughter Cassie (Travis) Olson, great grandkids Samantha (Darrin) Silva, Megan Olson and Travis (Megan) Olson, Jr. and great great grandkids Kaydence, Savannah, and Rhett. A special thank you to ALL the staff at Anjelica's Villa in Seaside and VNA & Hospice. Services have been held.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
