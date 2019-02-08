Beverly Janice (Sampson) Hambrook

July 5, 1938 - January 24, 2019

Salinas, Ca

Beverly Janice (Sampson) Hambrook, 80 of Salinas departed this earth peacefully, surrounded by all of her loved ones on January 24, 2019 at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula after a short difficult battle with cancer. Beverly was born on July 5, 1938 to Edith & Theodore Sampson in Watsonville, Ca. Beverly graduated Watsonville High in 1957 and went on to complete her nursing degree at Hartnell College. On January 31st 1960, Beverly married Phillip Charles Hambrook with whom she had 3 children. Beverly and her sister Barbara owned and operated the "Pie Factory Restaurant" in Del Monte shopping center for many years. Beverly began her nursing career at the Monterey County Hospital in the emergency dept and eventually went on to retire from the endoscopy unit at CHOMP after 25 years. She was on the board of directors for the Jazz Bash by the bay for many years, a member of the Dahlia society, and a proud member of the Salinas Elks Lodge. After retiring from CHOMP, she was employed for several years at the Laguna Seca Golf Course at the 9th Hole. She enjoyed working in her beautiful garden that surrounds her lovely home which she referred to as her sanctuary. She is survived by her adoring daughters, Laura and Victoria (Gavin); Grandchildren, Anthony Stamm, Jessica Greco, Greta Hambrook, Julian & Jordan D'ambrosio, Gavin Rodriguez, Great Granddaughter Gianna Greco; Nieces and Nephew Lyn (Paul Bailey), Lisa (John Cottle), Chris (Carrie Marsh); Life long friend, Joan Vear and countless other friends whom she loved and adored. She was proceeded in death by her sister, Barbara J. Marsh, and son, Gordon Hambrook. May she always be remembered for her gentle loving heart and beautiful soul. She will be greatly missed. Memorial services will be held at the Salinas Elks Lodge on February 16th @ 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's honor can be made to the .





