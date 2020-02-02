|
Beverly Jean Corbett
April 17, 1933 - Jan. 4, 2020
Carmel
With fond memories and heavy hearts we announce the passing away of Beverly Corbett of Carmel, California.
Bev was born in Humboldt County, the second child of William and Evelyn Tewalt. She attended Eureka High School, enjoying being a majorette with the school band and working as an usherette at the Eureka Theater.
Bev lived a life full of cheerful optimism. Told by a cynical math teacher she should "stick to twirling her baton", Bev determined then and there to develop herself to her fullest potential, and she did. Throughout her life she read voraciously, traveled extensively, wrote many poems, created beautiful visual art and loved her family and friends uncompromisingly.
She skillfully created a comfortable, welcoming home for five lively children and their pets and friends. Always dressed stylishly, she was the gracious hostess of countless gatherings. Her cookies were legendary.
After graduation from Humboldt State University, Bev moved to San Jose in 1986, completing her Master's Degree in Instructional Technology. She enthusiastically embraced innovation.
Bev was passionate about visual art, gardening, natural history and children's literature, demonstrated by her large book collection and personal art studio. She wrote and illustrated many charming, witty stories. She also spent decades studying and mastering the arts of ikebana, printmaking, watercolor and oil painting.
Beverly was a generous, talented, warm and wise woman. Her involvement as a museum and art gallery docent, elementary school literacy volunteer and newsletter writer, as well as her various club executive positions, touched many lives. She made and kept numerous close friends of all ages and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by sons Ron (Nicky), Chad (Inge), Vic (Marge), and Bill, stepdaughter K.C (Scott), niece Donna, great-nephew Brett, grandchildren Aaron (Cori), Scotia, Dashiell (Laura), Caitlin (Matty), Tristan (Erik), Bodhi and Finley and six great-grandchildren.
Special thanks goes to Bev's kind caregivers, doctors and the local VNA & Hospice.
A celebration of Beverly's life will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 1:30 pm in the Casa Fiesta Room at 1000 Hacienda Carmel, CA
Bev was a great believer in supporting arts and literacy. In lieu of flowers, she would have liked her friends and family to visit and contribute to an art gallery, museum or bookstore of their choice in her honor.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 2, 2020