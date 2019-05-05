Beverly Kay Schneiderman

September 18, 1965 ~ April 7, 2019

Carmel

Beverly Kay Cook Schneiderman of Carmel Valley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 7, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Beverly was born on September 18, 1965 in La Habra California. She attended Sonora High School, and went on to Long Beach State, where she got her nursing degree through the ROP program. She worked as a home health nurse and psychiatric nurse, throughout Southern California, until she moved to the Monterey Peninsula in 1992, after meeting her beloved husband Scott Schneiderman.

Beverly worked as a home health nurse for Choice Home Care and the Visiting Nurses Association. She then managed her husband's medical practice for over 18 years.

Beverly was a devoted loving wife and mother. She was very active in her children's lives with school and classroom activities. She was the team mom for many of her childrens' sports.

You could hear Beverly cheering for her kids and their team, at every sports event. She was head of the Boy Scout council troop 127 for two years and always had her home and car full of her children's friends. She was like a second mother to many of those friends.

Beverly was an avid animal lover, and always had multiple dogs and other pets. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and dogs, hiking, going to the beaches and her second home on Kauai. She loved music, Country was her favorite and movies. She loved the magnificent sunsets of the Monterey Peninsula, and working in her beautiful garden.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mildred Schmidt, her father Robert Cook and her brother, Charles Cook.

She is survived by her Loving husband of 27 years Dr. Scott Schneiderman, her four children Joshua, Rachel, Nathan and Jacob, her brother Milo, her sister Linda, her loving niece Wendy, her Godsons Gavin and Kyle, her Godsister Belinda, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Beverly was a dear and devoted friend. She touched so many lives on her journey here, and will be most remembered for her kindness and giving heart. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to her caregiver Latika from Choice Home care. Heartland Hospice nurse, Diana, Dr. Biller, Dr. Cindy Lee, and Dr. Nancy Rubin.

At Beverly's request there will be no services. She asks that family and friends come and share in a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Elks Lodge on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or the Monterey County SPCA.

