Bill Frame

March 12, 1955 - April 22, 2019

Salinas

Bill Frame, 64, passed away on Monday following a severe stroke. Bill was born in Salinas to Kathryn and LeRoy Frame. He was schooled in Salinas, graduating from North Salinas High School. His career in construction began in high school, lasting until last year. Bill worked with concrete and as a carpenter on projects throughout Monterey County, from exhibits at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, to houses dotting 17-mile drive.

Bill leaves his son Erik Frame of Portland, daughter Whitney Frame of Spreckels, her children Robert and Kassidy Morales, sister, Karen Pampe of Austin, and father, LeRoy Frame, as well as numerous cousins. He was preceded in passing by his mother, Kathryn.

Bill was an excellent golfer, a fine baseball player, and a passionate dog owner. He loved fishing, skiing, and coaching girls softball. He was an avid concert goer and music lover from the time the Beatles came to the Cow Palace in 1965, to an on-going follower of the Grateful Dead.

No services are planned at this time, but a celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Bill's name can be made to the Monterey County SPCA, or to .





