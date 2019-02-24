|
|
In Memory of
Bill Robertson
January 1947- February 1979
BR has been gone now for more years than he lived, but memories of him still bring smiles to his many friends - the only "survivors" he left after his untimely death in Carmel 40 years ago this week.
William James Robertson was born in San Jose and raised in Pacific Grove by his grandparents, Jake and Marie Prediger. He was a 1965 graduate of Pacific Grove High School and a U.S. Army veteran. An avid motorcyclist, camper and outdoorsman, Bill was warm and bright with an easy, gentle wit. He savored time spent with friends. Sadly, he left them impetuously, too soon.
We miss you, BR.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019