Bob Reiter

March 6, 1927 - June 23, 2019

Monterey

Bob (Robert Joseph) Reiter passed through this earthly veil into total love at the age of 92 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11:04pm with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in his bedroom at home in Monterey, CA.

He is survived by his nine children, twenty grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the mother of those nine children and two other wives.

He was born March 6, 1927 and adopted by parents who also adopted two sisters for him and they were raised in St. Louis, Missouri. In his early teenage years, he acquired a tennis racket, some tennis balls and some lessons which became the beginning of a lifelong passion for anything and everything tennis.

He enlisted in the Navy at the end of WWII and did a brief stint in the Air Force Reserves before entering Officer Candidate School for a career in the Army combining a medical and economics background culminating in Hospital Administration with three Masters Degrees and a highly decorated grade of Lieutenant Colonel.

While on a tour of duty in Munich, Germany, 1968, with his family, he was flown back to the states to represent the Army in the annual Inter-Service Tennis Championship (Navy, Air Force, Army and Marines). He brought back the Senior Singles Champion trophy!

His final tour of duty was at Fort Ord on the Monterey Peninsula where he met former #1 tennis player, Stan Smith, who was drafted in 1970. For two years, they played tennis every day at lunch and many times he brought him home to have dinner with the family. A son had the loving foresight to contact Stan Smith and Stan FaceTimed Bob a couple weeks before he passed and they had wonderful conversation, reconnecting and reminiscing.

After retirement, he continued playing and teaching tennis into his 90's! There's quite a cadre of students emanating worldwide from his years teaching tennis at the Naval Postgraduate School. But he also returned to school and acquired his Contractor's License as well as becoming skilled in fine cabinet-making. Essentially, he remade and remodeled his three-bdrm tract home into a 3500 sq. ft. personal palace replete with vaulted ceilings and skylights in every room topped off by a three-level deck out back and a stunning rose garden. He loved flowers and at different times had a backyard of thousands of tall orchids or Calla Lilies. There was nothing he couldn't build!

Bob had the distinct pleasure of watching his nine children grow into warm, loving and successful adults, passing along the genes to another generation of twenty grandchildren who are all doing very well in their chosen respective fields. He also garnered two darling great grandchildren in the last couple years which gave him great joy.

He appeared to have chosen his transition time surrounded by family who were there for the annual family reunion. They were sitting, talking, chatting, laughing, reminiscing for hours when his breath faltered and his soul took wing into the realm of pure love.





View the online memorial for Bob Reiter Published in The Monterey Herald on July 21, 2019