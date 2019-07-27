|
|
In Loving Memory
Bonnie Culp
Nov 17, 1940 - Jul 30, 2018
Bonnie Louise Culp was born and grew up in San Jose, California moving to Pacific Grove during her high school years. After graduating from Pacific Grove High School, she attended Monterey Peninsula Community College where she was active in drama and theatre. Afterwards, Bonnie graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in education.
After brief stays in Vincennes, Indiana and San Diego, California, Bonnie was happy to live the majority of her life on the Monterey Peninsula. Inspired by many of her teachers during her education, she devoted her life to teaching Middle School English, primarily at the former Fitch Middle School in Seaside, CA. Her greatest thrill was seeing how much her students loved to learn and instilling this passion in each and every one of them. Beneath the strict and demanding teacher persona, was a heart of gold that derived enormous satisfaction at the success her students achieved both in class and later in life.
Bonnie had a true lifelong love of the arts and culture, be it poetry, literature, the theater, music, painting, or architecture. She enjoyed the opportunity to tour museums in London, New York City, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. One of her proudest accomplishments was gaining some skill and greater appreciation for Chinese brush painting. She was especially grateful for the time and effort that Mrs. Alison Stillwell spent in teaching her in the art of Chinese brush painting.
Another consuming passion of hers was cheering for the San Francisco Giants. During baseball season, she planned her days around the Giants schedule to insure she could watch her favorite team. She felt extremely fortunate to have lived through the three Championship seasons and thoroughly enjoyed every moment of the experience. This was especially true after suffering the heartbreak of the 2003 World Series loss. Other passions included her love of animals and support of the SPCA for over 30 years, her fondness for crazy socks, and a talent for crossword puzzles.
She is survived, greatly missed, loved and honored by her longtime friend and companion John Elliott, her sister Tracie Red Elk and family, cousins Holly Jepsen, Robert Bryant and the Washburn family, niece Melinda Gurrola and family Lance, Kyle and Matthew, nieces Christy and Gwen Doto and nephew Jason Doto as well as longtime friends and students that her life had touched.
Published in The Monterey Herald on July 27, 2019