Brett Joseph Turner
February 11, 1960 - March 16, 2020
Monterey Peninsula
Born to Harold 'Hal' Turner and Patricia DeLuca on February 11, 1960, in King City, CA, Brett passed away on March 16, 2020. He fought courageously with leukemia, and was 60 years old.
He leaves behind two sons with Nanci O'Malley: Jeff (Caitlin) Turner in Vermont and Mark Turner in Pennsylvania, one grandson Jake Turner, two brothers Doug (Laurie) Turner of Monterey, CA and Dean (Janine) Turner of Yreka, CA. Mother Patricia (Robert, deceased) DeLuca of Palm Desert, CA and Father Hal (Noni) Turner of Danville, CA. Brett has 5 nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. His beloved friend Deborah Hart who was by his side at the time of his death and a circle of friends whose friendship he admired through the years.
Brett lived his entire life on the Monterey Peninsula as a Carpenter. In the 1970's he was one of many tennis ball boys for the Clint Eastwood Invitational Celebrity Tennis Tournaments in Pebble Beach. He was an avid dirt bike rider that loved every moment of it. Brett also enjoyed golf and the shooting range. He was acclaimed as a Mr. Fixit to those who needed help. God must have needed a great Carpenter in Heaven.
A private service will follow, once the shelter in place has been lifted.
Healey Mortuary
405 S. Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
View the online memorial for Brett Joseph Turner
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 24, 2020