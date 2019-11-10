|
Brooks P. Merritt Jr.
June 16, 1948 - October 31, 2019
Pacific Grove
Brooks Palmer Merritt, Jr. (Bro), died very unexpectedly after a long battle with numerous health ailments. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Brooks was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, to Helen & Brooks Merritt. He lived there 15 years before attending high school at St. Andrews Episcopal School in Sewanee, Tenn. He attended one year of college before enlisting in the U. S. Navy. He loved every minute of it, achieved the rank of Commander, and served 26 years. Highlights of his naval career: served four tours at Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego, attended Supply Corps School and Naval Postgraduate School, served on four aircraft carriers (USS America, USS Enterprise, USS Constellation and USS Kitty Hawk), and a destroyer (USS Kinkaid). After serving three years in Japan as XO of the Supply Center in Yokosuka, he and family retired and settled in Monterey in 1994. He enjoyed working and had several jobs since "retiring." He was proud to be the first Program Manager of the Monterey Bay Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), and he particularly enjoyed working in the pro shop at the Monterey Pines Golf Course.
Brooks was a good man, loving, generous, thoughtful and fun, and is sorely missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy; his two children Michelle Schexneider (Will), and Michael Merritt; his grandson Brooks Schexneider; sisters Michelle Ascencio, Barbara Espinosa; and brothers Doug Merritt and George Merritt.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, November 16, 3:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Monterey, 501 El Dorado St., Monterey. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.
