Burton Anderson

Dec. 21, 1924 - July 8, 2019

Monterey

Burton Albin Anderson, age 94, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019. He was born on December 21, 1924 in Salinas. He was the only child of Albin and Mildred (Tavernetti) Anderson. He grew up on a ranch in the Salinas Valley and is descended from pioneer ranching families. After service in World War II as an ensign and damage control officer aboard the USS Pensacola in the Pacific (which included observation of the Bikini Atom Bomb tests), he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1949 with a degree in Agricultural Economics.

Upon graduation he joined Bruce Church, Inc., a leading lettuce grower and shipper, where he spent his entire career in the Imperial and Salinas valleys. Following his retirement in 1985, he became an instructor at Hartnell College in the Japanese Agricultural Training Program. In 1989, he became the Staff Historian for the Coastal Grower magazine, writing articles for the quarterly publication up to the time of his death. He served 15 years on the Monterey County Fish and Game Commission and was its Chairman from 1983 to 1989. In addition, he was a member and board member of the Monterey County Historical Society. In 2012 he was appointed to the University of California, Berkeley, College of Natural Resources Advisory Board. He retired from the Board following six years of service. He has written a number of highly regarded books about the agricultural history of the Central Coast, including The Salinas Valley, A History of America's Salad Bowl, A Native Son's History of the Central Coast and From Valley to Sea, 25 Years with the Coastal Grower.

Burton was predeceased by his wife, Alice, and is survived by his son, Peter and his wife Nancy of Blue Bell, PA; daughters, Amy and her husband William Claster of Corona del Mar, CA , and Gia and her husband Steven Hartmeier of Bend, OR, his nine grandchildren, Amelia and Stephen Anderson, Laura Claster Bisesto, Sara Claster Skrip and Anne Claster Yeager, and Jeffrey, Paul, Michael and John Hartmeier. He also has four great grandchildren, Calvin and April Skrip, William Yeager and Thomas Bisesto.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the College of Natural Resources, University of California, Berkeley. Checks should be made out to the UC Berkeley Foundation and mailed to the following address: University of California, Berkeley, Donor and Gift Services, 1995 University Avenue, Suite 400 Berkeley, CA 94704-1070. Checks should include a note indicating the gift is in memory of Burton Anderson. Memorial contributions may also be made in Burton's name to the Monterey County Historical Society, 333 Boronda Road, Salinas, CA 93907.

The Rosary will be said at Struve and Laporte Funeral Home on Monday, July 15th at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Spreckels on Tuesday, July 16th at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Salinas.





