August 21, 1926 - April 2, 2019

Boise, ID

C. Edward Trout, age 92 passed away peacefully and went home to the lord on the afternoon of April 2, 2019 after battling a brief illness. Edward or Ed as he would like to be called was born on August 21, 1926 in Merrill, Nebraska. Upon graduating from the University of Nebraska he met and married his first wife Darlene. They moved west to Boise, Idaho where they would have three children, Steve, Kathy and Carolyn. Ed was a renowned architect starting in Nebraska and moving his business to Idaho. There, he met a grocer named Joe Albertson. With Joe's vision of family grocery stores around the country and Ed's gifted ability to map out Joe's plans they quickly became fast friends and business partners. Ed would like to be remembered not as an architect but as a golfer and an avid lover for the sport. Ed was a scratch golfer and played around the world playing at St. Andrews 7 times and his home courses were Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, ID and Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey, CA. He also accomplished 9 hole in ones in his lifetime and shot his age on his 69th 80th 85th and 90th birthdays. Ed also served on the USGA greens committee from 1981 – 1991. Ed never missed a U.S. Open. He met golf legends Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and as a young man he met golf pro and legend Bobby Jones. In his work as an architect he helped create and found two golf courses in Idaho. Eagle Hills Golf Course located in Eagle, Idaho and Shadow Valley Golf Course in Boise, Idaho. If there was anything that Ed loved more than Golf it was Jazz. Ed was instrumental in being a founding member of the Sun Valley Jazz Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Ed was a devoted family man helping raise his children with his wife Darlene, who passed away from cancer in 1974. In 1982 he found love again when he met Louise O'Kief in Monterey, CA. The two were married on February 23, 1984.

Upon marrying Louise Ed enjoyed dividing his time going back and forth to Boise and Monterey and to his wife's second home on the east coast in Manchester, Vermont.

In his later years he enjoyed spending time with his wife, his children, grandchildren and multiple friends. Ed's zest for life was unparalleled to those around him. He was truly a remarkable human being, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Ed is predeceased by his 1st wife Darlene and is survived by his wife Louise W. O'Kief-Trout of Monterey, CA; his brother Don Trout of Monterey, CA; his son, Steve Trout and his wife Sally Stevens of Boise Idaho; his daughter Kathy Peterson and her husband Marc Peterson of Boise Idaho; Carolyn Hanson and her husband James Hanson of Boise Idaho. His step children, Connie Teal and her husband Philip Teal of Carmel, CA, Tina Silvestri and her husband Bret Silvestri of Monterey, CA and Melissa Rosza and her husband Shawn Rosza of Monterey, CA; His 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be held in Boise, ID on May 2, 2019. A memorial golf tournament and dinner will be held in Monterey, CA. In August.





