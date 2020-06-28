Calvin Garner

Calvin GarnerJanuary 5,1928 -- June 4,2020Carmel ValleyCal left his old address in Carmel Valley Ca for his eternal home in heaven on June 04,2020. His Family was present as they bid him "So long,See you later"Cal was born at home in Hawthorne Ca. to Lawrence H. Garner of Santa Ana Ca. and Mary Elizabeth Isles of Crowle EnglandAs a very ,very young man Cal served in the Merchant Marines and in the US Coast Guard during and after WW ll.Cal will be remembered not only as a Building Contractor with a engineering mind, an honest and respected Businessman, who could repair anything, but also as a helpful ,kind,loyal and always joking friend. as for hobbies, all who knew of his love for vintage and classic cars.also love of boats the water and fishing for salmon.Cal was a loving and devoted husband,a loving, supportive and protective father. An affectionate. generous grandfather,a great grandfather and caring mischievous uncle.Surviving him is his wife Shirley of 72 years,his sons Steven(Barbara),Brooks (Jennifer),his daughter Kellie and also some close friends thought of as daughters. Six grand children,Melissa,Stephanie,Bethany,Calvin,Jordan,and Matthew. Six great grand children, Along with many nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed by all.Cal felt it was important to live life in a way that your influence continues long after you are gone.The world has lost a righteous man and in this world that is not a small thing."A good name is more desirable than great riches, to be esteemed is better than silver or gold Proverb 22:1Heaven is richer for sure by his arrival.Memorial Service at Sanctuary Bible Church8340 Carmel Valley Road Ca, on Monday June 29,2020 at 1:30 P.M.In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Benevolence Fund Lighthouse FG Church 1153 Hamilton, Seaside Ca, 93955