Carl F. Voss

February 5, 1935 - June 19, 2019

The gardens in Heaven have become even more beautiful as our Master Gardener Carl is now taking over their care. His 34 month courageous effort to keep the prostate cancer at bay has ended as we knew it would.

Carl was a lifelong Santa Clara Valley and Ceres orchard and row crop grower, born to C. Joseph and Irene Henry Voss in San Jose on February 5, 1935. He graduated from St. Leo's, Bellarmine, and U C Davis where he majored in Pomology and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

He served in the Navy from 1956-58 and on June 22, 1957 married his high school sweetheart, Carol Louise Norris of San Jose.

During his lifetime he was a member of the California Agricultural Leadership Program Class IV, was on the Sunsweet Board of Directors and President of the Eastside Cooperative Dryer. He was President of the Santa Clara County Farm Bureau, President of the Alexian Brothers Hospital Foundation, charter member of the Eastside Rotary club.

In retirement after 1996, he became a UC Master Gardener spending 12 years volunteering in the gardens at La Mirada art museum in Monterey. He was a volunteer at the National Steinbeck Center from 2003-10 and served on the Point Lobos Foundation Board of Directors from 2006-12, receiving the California State Parks Poppy Award for his work eradicating invasive plants, along with his best friend and neighbor Wayne Cipperly.

Carl is survived by Carol, his loving wife and sparring partner of 62 years, son Carl Voss Jr and his wife Mary, his daughters Cindy Machi and Cristy Voss, and 4 beloved grandchildren Sarah Voss, Jane Voss, Dante Machi and Ciana Machi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Irene Voss, his older brother Henry Voss and younger brother Bernard Voss.

A celebration Mass will be held at a later date.

Donations in his name may be made to the Point Lobos Foundation, Sister Anna Voss Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 221789, Carmel CA 93922.





