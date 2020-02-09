|
|
Carl James "Pop" Fase
March 10, 1934 ~ February 3, 2020
San Luis Obispo, CA
Carl, age 85, passed away Feb. 3, 2020 in San Luis Obispo, CA. He was born in San Luis Obispo in 1934, to his parents Hattie and Harry Fase.
Carl was very proud to be a native Californian. Prior to spending his last 25 years in San Luis Obispo, he lived in Pacific Grove for 38 years.
Carl, right out of high school, volunteered for the military, serving 2 years. He trained as a Teletype repairman, working for Central Repair, which took him to Japan for a year. Carl, once back in the states, applied his skills working for and retiring from Pac Bell (Monterey) after more than 30 years.
Once retired, he and his wife Shereen spent many great years traveling back and forth across the U.S. with their truck and 5th wheel.
In addition to his parents and brother David Fase, Carl was predeceased by his granddaughter, Misha Michelle Bishop.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Shereen née Houde; Pop's daughters Sally-Ann Phillips, Eileen Marie Bishop, Christina (Tom) Sandman, Jessamyn Fase (Scott Nordell), Rachelle (Randy) Steiger, Hillary (Keith) Peterman; Pop-Pop's grandchildren include, Christopher (Malinda) Sandman, Alison (Travis) James, Natalie Nordell, Eric Steiger, Hansen Steiger; great granddaughters, Abigail, Emilia, Mackenzie, Caroline, Josephine, Charlotte.
Carl "Pop" will be missed by his family, extended family and friends, and those he struck up conversations with along the way. "We will," Carl "Pop," as you advised us many times, "Keep on Keeping On!"
A memorial will take place on the Monterey Peninsula at a yet to be determined date.
Wheeler-Smith Mortuary, San Luis Obispo, CA
View the online memorial for Carl James "Pop" Fase
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 9, 2020