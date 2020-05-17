Carla Cecelia ConiglioJuly 4, 1926 - May 9, 2020CarmelCarla Cecelia Lepori Pacini Coniglio was born to Marianna Cutino and the late Carlo Lepori on July 4, 1926 at home in downtown Pittsburgh, CA. She moved to Carmel at age 14 with her mother and her new stepfather Jack Pacini. She attended Carmel High School, was senior class president, and was the last surviving member of the graduating class of 1944. Carla attended the College of Notre Dame in Belmont, the Dominican College in San Rafael, and received her BA from UC Berkeley. She attended a finishing school in Freiburg, Switzerland in 1947 starting her lifelong relationship with the holy sisters.In 1950 she married Philip Coniglio, her childhood sweetheart. Together they owned and operated the Mediterranean Market in downtown Carmel which became a beloved institution and destination spot. Mediterranean Market was the first Italian delicatessen in Carmel. They raised their three children in Carmel. She loved art and music, especially Italian opera, but her large extended family gave her particular joy. She was an active member of the Carmel Mission Basilica Parish, the Carmel Mission PTA, the Altar Society, and the Mothers' Club at Stevenson and the Santa Catalina School Service League. She was also an active member of the Carmelite Monastery congregation and enjoyed friendships with Mother Superior and all of the Carmelite sisters until her passing. She traveled extensively with her late husband Phil going on many trips to Europe culminating in an around the world tour on the Concorde, an experience of a lifetime. Her favorite place to visit was the big Island of Hawaii where she enjoyed many happy trips swimming in the warm ocean.Everyone basked in her welcoming smile and the aura of happiness that surrounded her. Strongly committed to her family, she had an indomitable spirit and touched everyone she came into contact with. As her mother used to say "she lived until she died." She is survived by her three children; son Phillip (Star) Coniglio, daughters, Cara Mia Coniglio, and Lisa (Mark) Kaufmann; She has four grandchildren Tiana Lagemann, Michael (Crysta) Kaufmann, Patrick Kaufmann, and Margaux Coniglio. She lived a long and wonderful life.Ciao Bella!In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carmelite Monastery.Condolences may be written to the family at