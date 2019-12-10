Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church (formerly Holy Trinity)
7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.
Glen Burnie, MD
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
San Carlos Cemetery
Monterey, CA
View Map
Carmen (Favazza) Donegan


1931 - 2019
Carmen (Favazza) Donegan Obituary
Carmen (Favazza) Donegan
August 2, 1931 ~ December 8, 2019
Millersville, Maryland (formerly of Monterey)
Carmen (Favazza) Donegan, 88, of Millersville, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, surrounded by her husband and family. She was born on August 2, 1931, in Pittsburg, California, to the late Angelina and Andrew Favazza. Carmen earned her Masters Degree in Education from Stanford University. She loved her career as an elementary school teacher for over 30 years. She started in Monterey Public Schools in California, and then retired from Point Pleasant Elementary School in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Carmen loved to cook and share recipes. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Marty, all over the country to visit their relatives, and to be with their children and grandchildren.
Carmen is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Martin A. Donegan; her loving children, Marty (Patria), Andrew (Kim), Michael (Lisa), and Angela (Mark); her twelve cherished grandchildren and two beloved great-grandchildren; and her dear sister, Ursula Bohn. In addition to her parents, Carmen was predeceased by siblings, Sarah Cavaliere, Rosario Favazza, and Mary Ann Davidson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11th, at 11 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church (formerly Holy Trinity), 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Carmen will be flown to Monterey, California, for her final resting place. Interment will be on Saturday, December 14th, at 1 PM, at San Carlos Cemetery, Monterey, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carmen Donegan, to Hospice of the Chesapeake, John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. To offer condolences to the Donegan family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W.
Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
410-766-7070


Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
