The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church
28005 Robinson Canyon Rd.
Carmel, CA
View Map
1934 - 2019
Carmen Lillian Courtney
August 2, 1934 ~ July 25, 2019
Carmel
Carmen, 84, passed at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Born in Carmel, CA, she lived on the Monterey Peninsula for most of her life and living in her home in Carmel for over 50 years. She worked at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula for 27 years.
She enjoyed spending her time with all her 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Some of her favorite times were traveling to the tropics, attending all the children's sporting events, volunteering her time at church and at her kids and grandkids schools. Mom, will always be remembered as a caring, giving and loving mom, grandma, great grandma, sister and friend to all!
Greeting Carmen as she entered into heaven were her children Sherrie, Bobby, brother Frank Castro and sisters Albertine Potter and Aurelie Garcia. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Compagno, (husband, Ben and children Benny wife Kathereen great grandchild Benny John Jr.), Sean, (wife Nyoka great grandchildren Carmen Rose, Destinee, Ivori and Jamaya), daughter Terry Wright (children Chris wife Carrie great grandkids Kylie, Kendall, Ryan and Michael )and Heather (great grandchildren Marco and Claudia), daughter Julie Courtney and Frank, (children Jake and Courtney), son Warren and grandchild Jordan, son Jim Courtney (wife Vicki grandchildren CJ , Max, Vada and JJ), her sisters Elena Walker and Tanjay Castro.
Services for friends and family will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 28005 Robinson Canyon Rd. Carmel Ca. 93923. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at the church. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Carmen's guest book and leave messages for her family.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
