Carmen Rodriquez
November 27, 1938 - April 29, 2019
Salinas
Carmen Rodriguez, 80, of Salinas was received into heaven on Monday, April 29, 2019.
She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Carmen worked for the Monterey County Superior Court for over 30 years.
Carmen is survived by husband Carlos J. Rodriguez, Sr., daughters Jana (Mark) Keaton, Lori Bernal and sons Carlos Jr (Rebecca), John (Bernice), Robert (Mari) Rodriguez; eleven grandchildren and great grandchildren. She once again embraces her son Willie in heaven. She leaves her sisters Julia Urrutia, Mary Lou Vasquez, Becky Kaupp and brothers Andrew, Jess, Steve, Jorge, and Pat Rivera.
Visitation will be held from 4:00p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Salinas Valley Community Church, 368 San Juan Grade Road, Salinas, CA. 93906.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907. Reception to follow.
Memorials may be sent to Salinas Valley Community Church, Children's program.
Published in The Monterey Herald on May 2, 2019