Carol "Kitty" Dunham DuvernoisOctober 22, 1934 ~ October 17, 1920Pacific GroveKitty, born in Boston, passed away peacefully at her Pacific Grove home.Kitty is survived by her brother, Greg Dunham; her six children, Robert and his wife, Cecily; Jeffrey and his wife, Claudia; Carol and her husband, Stephen; Susan Meise; Stephen and Christopher. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Kitty leaves behind her dearest friends, Alice and Pieter Honner-White and Jan Veneto, and many other good friends here and around the country.Kitty has requested that there be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite choral group or to Habitat for Humanity. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to read her full obituary, sign Kitty's guest book and leave messages for her family.