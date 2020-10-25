1/1
Carol Dunham "Kitty" Duvernois
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol "Kitty" Dunham Duvernois
October 22, 1934 ~ October 17, 1920
Pacific Grove
Kitty, born in Boston, passed away peacefully at her Pacific Grove home.
Kitty is survived by her brother, Greg Dunham; her six children, Robert and his wife, Cecily; Jeffrey and his wife, Claudia; Carol and her husband, Stephen; Susan Meise; Stephen and Christopher. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Kitty leaves behind her dearest friends, Alice and Pieter Honner-White and Jan Veneto, and many other good friends here and around the country.
Kitty has requested that there be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite choral group or to Habitat for Humanity. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to read her full obituary, sign Kitty's guest book and leave messages for her family.


View the online memorial for Carol "Kitty" Dunham Duvernois

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
8313754191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
We enjoyed her beautiful organ music at First Presbyterian Monterey. She always had a warm smile and we learned from her courage in facing death. Alta and Ben Newcomer
Alta Newcomer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved