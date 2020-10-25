Carol "Kitty" Dunham Duvernois
October 22, 1934 ~ October 17, 1920
Pacific Grove
Kitty, born in Boston, passed away peacefully at her Pacific Grove home.
Kitty is survived by her brother, Greg Dunham; her six children, Robert and his wife, Cecily; Jeffrey and his wife, Claudia; Carol and her husband, Stephen; Susan Meise; Stephen and Christopher. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Kitty leaves behind her dearest friends, Alice and Pieter Honner-White and Jan Veneto, and many other good friends here and around the country.
Kitty has requested that there be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite choral group or to Habitat for Humanity. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com
