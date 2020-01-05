|
Carol Lee Easton
November 25, 1939 - December 27, 2019
Carmel
Carol Lee Easton of Carmel, CA passed away unexpectedly on Friday December 27, 2019 at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (CHOMP) at 80 years of age. Carol was born on November 25, 1939 in Prescott, Ontario, Canada, to the late Robert L. and Luella M. Armstrong. She was predeceased by husbands Dr. J.D. Enterline of Reedley, CA and Chief Warrant Officer William (Bill) Easton of Carmel, CA. Carol leaves behind her loving companion and friend Daniel Bellem, sister Gail Frickleton and husband Sam, nephew Scott Harrison, wife Linda and their two sons, nephew Greg Harrison, wife Malinda and their two daughters, cousin Sue Girling and husband Norris, cousin Wayne Armstrong, and numerous Armstrong cousins residing in Canada.
Carol touched many people with her lively spirit and outgoing personality throughout her career and in her personal life. She graduated from Hotel Dieu Hospital in Kingston, Ontario, Canada as a registered Medical Record Librarian. After graduation, she moved to Reedley, CA and worked as an RRL and then on to CHOMP where she became Director of Medical Records. She finished her long career at CHOMP in the Information Technology Department.
Carol loved to tend to her orchids and was a very active member of the Carmel Orchid Society. A lover of dogs, she leaves behind her beloved Havanese dog Jewel. She enjoyed traveling and cruising all over the world, as well as spending summers at Gunn Lake with cousins Sue and Nor and road trips to Idaho with her companion Daniel. Carol filled her Carmel home with delicious meals and friendly conversation.
A Celebration of Life will be held for close friends and family at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carmel Orchid Society or the Monterey County SPCA.
