Carol Leslie Culver Manjares
October 14, 1930 ~ February 16, 2020
Monterey, CA
Born in beautiful Pacific Grove, CA, Carol passed from this life in Monterey at the age of 89. She was a mother to 10 children, Charlene Flickinger, Robert Manjares, Joeann King, Carol Ann Drewien, Joe Manjares, Samuel Lopez, Rachel Whitley, Mona Lisa Branstetter, Dennis Manjares (who preceded her in death) and Marty Manjares. She devoted her whole life to her husband (who preceded her in death) and all her children.
She loved to read, dance, giggle with her children, camping and playing cards!
She will be greatly missed by all her children but is now in the hands of our Lord and Savior. May she forever Rest In Peace. We Love You!
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020