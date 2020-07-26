Carol Strey
Oct. 24, 1934 - July 5, 2020
Resident of Salinas
Carol Gene Strey was born in Denison, Iowa, to Clarence Strey and Wilma Vetterick. He spent most of his childhood in Louisville, Kentucky, graduating from duPont Manual High School, and briefly attending the University of Louisville before transferring to Centre College of Kentucky in Danville, Kentucky, where he majored in Art. Before committing to a Naval career, he spent some time as an interior designer. In the Navy, he served as a navigator/bombardier on an A-3 Skywarrior before becoming a meteorologist. After leaving the Navy, Carol worked at several jobs that allowed him to pursue his interests in computers before returning to meteorology in the civil service. Carol had a broad range of interests – too many to do more than touch on the highlights here. He loved cars, photography, electronics, and computers. He built everything from stereo receivers, to home computers, to a telescope, to model airplanes and trains. On the softer side, he designed and made hooked rugs and cross-stitch projects. Carol was known for his love of sharing things he was enthusiastic about, whether it was rugs or cross-stitch, movies, books, or his fondness for chocolate. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Vilma Strey; his three sons by his first marriage, Scott Seabon Strey, David Lloyd Strey, Robin Wayne Strey; his son Carel Angel Strey from his second marriage; his sister Diane Strey; his stepsons Barry Tod Kruse and Brian Rolf Kruse; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Military Officers Association of America, MOAA Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1824, Merrifield, VA 22116; or The American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.