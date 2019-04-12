Carol Virginia Armstrong

June 2, 1936 - April 6, 2019

Salinas

Carol Virginia Armstrong who was born on June 2, 1936 in Watsonville California to Arthur B. Curtice and Catherine H. Curtice passed away at her home on April 6, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

At a young age Carol moved with her family to Salinas California where she attended Roosevelt elementary, Washington junior high, and then graduated from Salinas High School in 1954. She then went on to attend San Jose State where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and graduated with a teaching degree in 1958. In 1959 she married the love of her life, Irvine Armstrong Jr. and had three children Scot (Michelle), Jim (Carolina Valdez), and Lynn (Ken Mundee) as well as six grandchildren Tom and Jake Mundee, Mike and Britany Armstrong, and Sam and Katie Armstrong. Carol was an accomplished artist who won best of show at the Monterey County fair, served as vice President of the Monterey county chapter of Cow Bells and particularly cherished the early years of her marriage where she lived on the Armstrong Mountain Ranch and learn to be a cowgirl. Her most valued role though was that of Nana to her six grandchildren.

A private family celebration will be held in her honor.





