Sister Carole Marie Kelly, OSF
November 3, 1934 - November 8, 2020
Santa Maria
Sister Carole Marie Kelly, OSF, 86, died in Santa Maria, CA. Carole was born in 1934 to Leo M. Kelly and Josephine Caughlin (Woodword). Carole grew up in Sacramento, CA and after graduating from St. Francis High School, Carole entered the Franciscan community in Sierra Madre, CA.
Sister Carole Marie taught at Holy Angels Grade School in Arcadia, and also at Pius X High School in Downey. Sister then served as an administrator at Bishop Armstrong High School in Sacramento and at Alverno Heights Academy in Sierra Madre. She received a Ph.D. in multicultural education from the University of San Francisco and this led her to a position in Spain, where she was the coordinator of languages for the Center for Intercultural Studies. After returning to the USA, Sister Carole Marie was the Director of Bilingual Education for the Hollister School District. As she came to be more involved in her spiritual journey, Sister Carole Marie spent a number of years when she followed the Franciscan hermitage way living in the Monterey area. Sister also was a spiritual director during this time.
Sister's health began to fail, and she joined her Franciscan Sisters at Marian Convent in Santa Maria in 2012. She was called home to God early on Sunday morning, Nov. 8.
Sister Carole Marie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving friends and by her Sisters of St. Francis.
Funeral services are by invitation only due to Covid-19. Interment to follow in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
