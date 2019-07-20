Carolyn Caswell Bryggman Waddel

May 25, 1931 - July 7, 2019

Salinas

Carolyn Caswell Bryggman Waddel, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born in Ames, Iowa on May 25, 1931 to Frances Martin Caswell and Don Caswell, while Don was in college studying veterinary medicine. When he graduated, the family moved to Michigan, where Carolyn (Carol) grew up and graduated from Royal Oak High School in 1949. She attended Michigan State University for three years before the family, including sister Joan Caswell (Jackson), moved to Salinas, California, in 1952.

While Carol was home on a break from attending Oregon State University, she met her husband, C. Walter Bryggman. Walter became a grower/shipper in the Salinas Valley and El Centro and owned and operated California Coastal Farms. Carol and Walter married in 1953, and in short order they had two sets of twin girls: Cindy and Debbie, and Susan and Leslie.

Carol was an excellent wife, mother and homemaker. She kept her sewing machine busy for many years, as well as her kitchen, as Walter brought home lots of fresh produce right out of the fields. Carol enjoyed art, painting, knitting, calligraphy and bridge, which she played up until a month ago. As a young adult, having competed at the national college level in synchronized swimming, she kept up her interest, performing solos in regional aquatic shows. Walter and Carol took up tennis, enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveled the world. They were delighted to become grandparents to Pierce and Paige when each were born to daughter Leslie (and Craig) Collins.

Carol was a past president and active member of the Valley Guild for 24 years. She was a past president and founding board member of the Steinbeck House, where she volunteered for 22 years, as of its opening. She was a former member of the Junior League of Monterey County and the Jaycettes. Carol and Walter were members of Corral de Tierra Country Club for many years. She and Walter attended and were members of First Presbyterian Church (now Compass Church) where they had married. She played in the hand-bell choir there for many years through 2018.

Walter and Carol were happily married for 46 years until Walter's passing. Then Carol eventually resumed ballroom dancing where she met her second husband, Lester Waddel, a retired fire chief with a talent for artistic wood carving. He brought a spark back to Carol's life, and the two of them enjoyed dancing and traveling until Lester's passing six years later.

Carol was called upon to be the primary overseer/caregiver to many family members through each of their end-of-life journeys. They included Carol's mother-in-law, both of her parents, both of her husbands, and her oldest daughter. For her sacrifice and dedication, we wish to acknowledge what a gift this devoted, loving care was for all of us in the family and how grateful we will always be. Carol had a quiet strength about her, and she touched us all with her kindness and her generosity. We will sorely miss her cheerful, stable presence in our lives. She was the family anchor and her home was where we gathered.

Carol lived a full, happy and independent life at home until two days before her passing. She immensely enjoyed books, daily walks in the neighborhood, games of cards, beautiful flowers, music and animals. She was interested in healthy eating and living and was an example to the rest of us. She enjoyed dressing and looking her best.

In addition to her two husbands, Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Bryggman, in 2007. She is survived by daughters Debbie Peck (Alan) of Sarasota, Florida, Susan Bryggman of Martinez, and Leslie Collins (Craig) of Clovis, as well as her dear sister, Joan Jackson (Steve) of Placerville. She is survived by her two sisters-in-law, Donna Bryggman of Fairfield, and Marion Scheffler of Concord, as well as her grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and other precious family members and friends, including her beloved companion of 12 years, Raymond Firth. To Ray, we wish to give special thanks, appreciation and love. We are so grateful for the joy and friendship you brought to Carol's life in her golden years.

And to Kathy Eades, domestic goddess/Florence Nightingale, we express our deepest appreciation for your faithful service to our family for 45 years. What an angel you have been; we love you.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Compass Church, 830 Padre Drive, Salinas, CA 93901 (the original First Presbyterian Church building). We are truly comforted by the assurance we have through God's word that our Carol has gone home to be with the Lord, and with family gone on before, as she had placed her faith in Jesus Christ for her salvation. Please feel free to wear color in celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compass Church, the SPCA, or to an organization of your choice.





View the online memorial for Carolyn Caswell Bryggman Waddel Published in The Monterey Herald on July 20, 2019