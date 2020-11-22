Carolyn Irene Carlsen
February 23, 1940 - November 15, 2020
Monterey
Carolyn Irene Carlsen (Loero), a lifelong resident of Monterey, passed away peacefully after a long fight with Alzheimer's at Roma Del Monte Assisted Living Facility in Pacific Grove on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was 80 years of age.
Carolyn was born in the old Carmel Hospital on February 23, 1940, the only child of Cottardo "Monk" and Irene Loero (Morelli). A proud seventh-generation native of the Monterey Peninsula, her fifth-great maternal grandparents arrived in Monterey in November 1774 with the Rivera expedition.
Carolyn attended local schools and graduated from Monterey Union High School in 1957 and worked at Crocker Anglo bank in Monterey. On November 24, 1962, she married Gary Carlsen, a Nebraska native, and they had two daughters.
Carolyn volunteered for 27 years at CHOMP. She cherished spending time with her family, loved cooking big meals, and knitted in her spare time. She never failed to help those around her, selflessly giving assistance to many members of the community. She was an active member of San Carlos Parish, where she was baptized and married, at the same location as her fourth-great grandfather.
Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband Gary; daughters Michelle Mascarello and Lisa Dignan (Matt) of Monterey, and grandson Nick Mascarello of San Jose. She was preceded in death by her parents.
At the family's request, a private burial was held. A memorial service will be celebrated on a future date.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Roma Del Monte Assisted Living Facility, Memory Care Unit, for the compassion and care they showed Carolyn during her stay.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 21 Lower Ragsdale Dr, Monterey, CA 9340, or Hospice of the Central Coast, 2 Upper Ragsdale Dr., Bldg. D Ste. 120, Monterey, CA 93940.
Condolences may be written to the family atwww.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
