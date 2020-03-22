Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Carolyn Livingston


1932 - 2020
Carolyn Livingston Obituary
Carolyn Livingston
Formerly of Pacific Grove
Carolyn Ann Dewey Livingston passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8; she was 88 years old. Carolyn was born on February 12, 1932 to Arthur and Merrie (Bullen) Dewey in Oxnard, California.
Carolyn married Robert (Bud) Livingston in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1953, enjoying 35 years of marriage. Her pride and joy were her children: Karen, Neal and Darcy; grandchildren: David, Ethan (Karen), Renee, Marie, Bethany, Karter (Neal), Olivia and Lucy (Darcy); and 8 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn and Bud lived in several places in California, eventually settling in Chico, where Bud taught in the Agriculture department and Carolyn worked as a word processor at Chico State University. When Bud succumbed to cancer at age 60, Carolyn moved to Pacific Grove, California where she became a charter member of the Monterey Chapter of the Widowed Persons Association of California and volunteered for the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.
After a 40-year career as a secretary and word processor, Carolyn expanded her talents by exploring creative writing. From that endeavor she published a humorous, warm-hearted mystery novel with co-writers Joan Drummond Miller and Julie Houy: Beyond Bingo – Violet Farnsworth and the Monterey Mafia.
Her talent and devotion to the art of writing produced an enduring gift to her family – a personal memoir she titled "Flashbacks and Random Thoughts," a collection of her favorite poems, essays and biographical musings.
Carolyn's love of travel took her all over the world – one of her favorite travel companions was her sister, Alice (of Albany, Oregon).
Residing at Ave Maria Senior Living in Monterey from 2014 to 2018, Carolyn then moved to Wesley Place in Chicago where she was a well-loved resident.
Carolyn's spirit lives on, unencumbered, peaceful and joyous. We honor her memory and wish her fond farewell. Burial at sea off Monterey is pending.


View the online memorial for Carolyn Livingston
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
