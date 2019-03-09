Carolyn Somers Crist

March 21, 1944 - February 27, 2019

Carmel Valley

Carolyn Crist passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with cancer. She was born Carolyn Gay Somers in Glendale, California, daughter of Raymond and Teresa Kemp Somers. She grew up in Mountain View, California and graduated from Los Altos High School in 1962. She spent her 20s working and raising her three young children, Wendy, Dawn and Jason from two early marriages. Her years as a single mother contributed to her strength of character, determination and commitment to protect and nurture her children. It wasn't until the mid-1970s that she met the love of her life, Skip Crist. They married in May of 1977, melding their two families together.

Carolyn and Skip spent the first years of their marriage in the San Francisco Bay Area and moved to Carmel, upon Skip's retirement from his law practice in Palo Alto. This move became an exciting period for the both of them. Carolyn enjoyed designing and building spec homes, playing golf regularly and traveling to La Quinta during the winter months. Carolyn also had a tremendous passion for cooking incredible meals, enjoying her time on the veranda while living at The Preserve and having her grandchildren come to visit. She always shared that she lived for her grandchildren. We are grateful to have shared so many wonderful years, filled with love and support, but are most comforted in knowing that she has joined Skip in heaven.

Carolyn was a strong, nurturing and loving woman who always provided comfort and support to her family and friends whom she loved unconditionally and deeply. She was the anchor that kept us grounded, and brought so much joy, laughter, and comfort to all of us. She was a good listener and a soft place to land through life's challenges. She was there for us during the greatest times of our lives and, more importantly, when we needed her most. She will always be a part of everything we do. We will all miss her so very much!

Carolyn will be buried next to her parents in the small town of Paonia Colorado. Not only is Paonia her mother's hometown and a place she visited regularly throughout her life, but also where she spent many wonderful summers as a girl with her siblings and cousins.

Her parents and the love of her life Skip Crist preceded Carolyn in death. She is survived by a large, loving family: daughter Wendy Brooks (Steve) children Ashley, Austin; daughter Dawn Knowles, children Rocky, Stone, Jade; son Jason (Tricia) children Savanna, Hudson, Cassidy, Hunter. She is also survived by Skip's children, son Scott (Lisa) children Lauren, Chelsea, Spencer; daughter Kate; daughter Michelle (Mark) child Max; son Jamie (Katie) children Matt, Emily; daughter Annie (Gary); brother Grant Somers (Joan); sister Kathleen Peregrin (Mike), and a large extended family.

A celebration of life for "The California Movie Star," so dubbed by her Colorado Uncle Joe for her blond hair, blue eyes and glowing face, will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be written to the family at

