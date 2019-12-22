|
Carolyn W. Perkins
California
Carolyn W. Perkins passed away on December 19, 2019. She was born in Santa Monica, CA and attended SaMo High, where she was President of the Girls Athletic Association. She graduated from Stanford University, where she met and married her husband, Bill, all while majoring in Education and earning a Phi Beta Kappa key. She and Bill moved to Dayton, OH as Bill served his military commitment. She taught K-2 there until their first son Todd was born.
Bill's career took them to Southern California where she became active in AAUW, P.E.O., her church, and the Assistance League. Son Chris was born in Orange, and Carolyn continued her volunteer activities while raising her children and managing the home while Bill worked on the Apollo project at North American Aviation. Carolyn resumed substitute teaching as the children got older, then returned to the classroom full-time when the children went to college. She retired from teaching in 1991.
Carolyn saved travel articles, ready to embark on adventures upon her kids' college completion. Their travels took them to a world destination nearly every year, with an emphasis on Mexico, Europe, Russia and China. Frequent visits to Pebble Beach to support Bill's uncle and aunt, combined with the growing SoCal traffic, encouraged Bill and Carolyn to build a home on inherited property in Pebble Beach. They joined the church, symphony and Gentrain communities here in 1997. She continued with AAUW and was a CHOMP volunteer, building friendships across many diverse groups. She especially loved her P.E.O. sisters, having a special heart for the older members and serving the Chapter as Treasurer and President.
Carolyn is survived by Bill, her husband of 70 years, children Todd (Tracy) Perkins of Pebble Beach, CA, and Chris Perkins of Orange, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents Carroll and Lelia Wendell.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church of Monterey. A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.E.O.'s Cottey College (https://donations.peointernational.org), the Salvation Army of Monterey Peninsula (https://montereypeninsula.salvationarmy.org), or the SPCA of Monterey County (https://www.spcamc.org). Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Carolyn's guest book and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 22, 2019