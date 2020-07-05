Carrol PattersonJuly 21, 1933 - June 15, 2020Pacific GroveCarrol Jean Patterson, daughter of May Poindexter Stahl (née Poindexter) and Charles Franklin Poindexter, passed away peacefully, albeit reluctantly, on June 15, 2020.She was born in 1933 and raised in Grants Pass, OR. Both parents as well as her two brothers, Tom and Vic, are deceased.Carrol grew up during the Depression years with a strong work ethic which included digging gladiola bulbs, picking strawberries and hops, and while in high school, working in a soda fountain and two cinema theaters. Her favorite job was as an usherette because it allowed her to see movies when showing people to their seats. Her love of movies continued until the end of her life.After high school, Carrol moved to Klamath Falls and then to Medford where she worked for Harry and David as a secretary to the traffic manager. While working at Harry and David, she was introduced to TSgt Lawrence (Pat) Patterson who was in the Air Force and stationed in Medford. They were married December, 1953 and moved to Roseburg where Pat was transferred. Daughter Kathie was born there. Pat received military orders in 1956 transferring them to Wheelus AFB, Tripoli, Libya . Their son Tim was born in Tripoli. They were fascinated by the Arab culture and life style which had changed very little in two thousand years. There were two ancient Roman cities, Leptis Magna and Sabratha, which they visited often. They also traveled around Europe. Carrol often said this was the most informative period of her life and provided an unforgettable education.Upon returning to the US in 1959, they were stationed in northern CA. Carrol obtained a real estate license in 1964. She had a successful real estate career that began in Fairfield, CA, then spent the next 40+ years beginning in 1972 selling homes on the Monterey Peninsula. She retained her license until 2016.Carrol traveled throughout the Caribbean before deciding to move to Haiti with her two children in 1969. (By then, she and Pat were divorced.) While there, she owned and operated a wood factory that made mahogany products that were exported to the US. She also taught the coastal Haitians how to retrieve the meat from the large sea shells without damaging the shells. The shells were exported to foreign nations such as England, Japan, Australia and Italy. They moved to Pacific Grove, CA in 1972.Carrol began working for the Federal Government in 1974. By the early 1990s, her contracting knowledge and expertise in utilities had her negotiating utility contracts for other Army installations in California. Carrol retired from the Presidio of Monterey in 1999 as Director of Contracting.Beginning with her life on the Monterey Peninsula, Carrol participated in numerous non-profit organizations, serving on the Board of Directors of several. She was one of the founding members of AMAP (Alliance of Monterey Area Preservationists) and served on the Board of Directors of the Pacific Grove Heritage Society for 32 years where she was secretary for over 20 years.Carrol was a happy person wherever she lived through her life. During her lifetime, she cared most for music, flowers, animals, her family and many friends. She was an avid whale watcher and loved the coastline of Pacific Grove where she could be found watching whales with her binoculars.Carrol was a fantastic grandmother to her sole granddaughter who lived in Florida. They took trips together, exploring the California coast, visiting animal adventure parks and preserves, hot air ballooning over the Napa valley vineyards, as well as exploring San Francisco by cable car. In later years, they traveled to Canada and Hawaii. Carrol taught her granddaughter how to love and enjoy life.Carrol suffered several serious medical conditions throughout her life yet always remained optimistic. She was never depressed and always remained cheerful. The family's nickname for her was the "Energizer Bunny" because she rebounded time and again from life threatening illnesses.Carrol is survived by her children Kathie Sheperd (husband Jon) of Wake Forest, NC, Tim Patterson (wife Elva) of Corral de Tierra, CA, and by her granddaughter Christina Parrish (husband Matthew) of Raleigh, NC.If desired, donations may be made in her name to Animal Friends Rescue Project, or the Pacific Grove Heritage Society. It was her wish that no formal funeral service be held. She can be best remembered by enjoying a fresh cut flower or loving an animal.As Carrol would say to her children each night, "Sleep Tight, Pleasant Dreams, See You In The Morning, I Love You."