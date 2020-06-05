Catherine (Cathy) May Gronewold
Sept. 11, 1950 ~ May 25, 2020
Torrington, WY
Cathy passed away at age 69 after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Cathy was born in Carmel, CA to John and Mancy Miller. After graduating from Monterey Peninsula College, with an Associate Degree in Art, she met Rex Gronewold while he was stationed at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey. They fell in love and were married on Dec. 21, 1971. While stationed in Germany for two years, they had their daughter, Sherilyn May (Gronewold) Bouwens. They then moved to Rex's home state of Wyoming and settled in Torrington where they had their second daughter Kristina Joy (Gronewold) Honda.
Cathy worked at Valley Christian School and Bethel Baptist Church for many years. She then worked as a secretary for New Hope Counseling until she retired. She was a dedicated member of the church and enjoyed painting, cake decorating, and jewelry making in her free time. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Nancy Miller. She is survived by her devoted husband Rex Gronewold; her two sisters Francie (Jim) Ward and Joy (Jim) Etro; her two daughters Sherilyn (Rik) Bouwens and Kristina (Jeff) Honda; four grandsons, Tyler and Caleb Bouwens and Akira and Kainoa Honda; a step-grandson Sam (Christina) Bouwens; and a step-great granddaughter Olivia Bouwens.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bethel Baptist Church of Torrington or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 5, 2020.