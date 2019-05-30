Catherine Passanisi

July 20, 1921 ~ May 25, 2019

Monterey

Catherine Passanisi was born in San Francisco on July 20, 1921 and went home to be with the Lord on May 25 at the age of 97.

Catherine's joyful spirit touched many and her love lives on in the hearts of her family, friends, and community. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Dominic Passanisi. She is survived by her children; Rose Sewall of Escondido, Tina Martinez of Monterey, Diane Patracuola of Santa Cruz, Cheryl Passanisi of Menlo Park, and Dominic Passanisi of Scotts Valley; her brother, Vincent Randazzo; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Catherine's life will be held at Peninsula Christian Center in Pacific Grove, her beloved church of over 50 years, today, Thursday, May 30 at 12pm. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Catherine's guest book and leave messages for her family.





View the online memorial for Catherine Passanisi Published in The Monterey Herald on May 30, 2019