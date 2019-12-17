Home

Cecile Eva Rohde


1939 - 2019
Cecile Eva Rohde Obituary
Cecile Eva Rohde
May 22, 1939 - Nov. 30, 2019
Soquel, CA
Cecile Rohde died on Nov. 30 at age 80. She was the daughter of US Army Colonel Otto Rohde and his wife Cecile C. She graduated from Our Lady of Peace High School. She studied Administration of Justice at MPC. She earned Certificate of Alcohol and Drug Studies at UCSC. She earned Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies at the Jesuit University of San Francisco. Cecile was the founding director of Valley Health Associates that started as a small methadone clinic in Salinas and soon added Drug Diversion and Federal Substance Abuse Treatment Programs. She was active in the community in Salinas Rotary as a Paul Harris Fellow, CAADAC Director, Monterey County 1996 Grand Jury, National Association of Drug Court Professionals, Monterey County Drug Court Task Force and the Catholic Women's Group, YLI. She is survived by her siblings Bill Rohde, Jeanne Lang, Karen Haley, and Paula Rohde, sons Michael Gutz & Jeffrey Scuto of Minnesota, her daughters Dina Jones of California and Suzanne Scuto Rocha of Las Vegas, grandchildren Sienna, Kathryn, Wesley, Gwyneth, Jonathan and Jenna, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at Resurrection Catholic Community in Aptos on Thursday, December 19 at 1pm.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
