Chad Corriveau
June 25, 1963 - November 28, 2020
Monterey
Chad Joseph Corriveau (June 25, 1963 to November 28, 2020) was a resident of Monterey, California who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Chad grew up in Riverside, California and attended college at the University of Utah where he earned his degree in Pharmacy. Chad went on to become a dentist attending the University of Illinois, Chicago. Chad was passionate about golf and his community, and was a terrific irreplaceable friend. He was the loving fiance of Stephanie Nash; proud father of Trevor and Chloe; widower of their mother, Cheryl; beloved son of Barbara and brother to Sharon, Scott, and Steve; uncle to Brandon, Audrey, Allegra, Luke, Rachel, Kristina, Chanel, and Nicole; great uncle to Ava and Caden.
In the weeks preceding his passing, Chad was surrounded by family and friends who were able to capture his message to the Monterey Community. In his own words he expressed:
"Over the last 25 years it's been an honor and a privilege to live in Monterey, and treat the patients at Monterey Peninsula Dental Group. I could not have asked for a better experience that brought fulfillment and joy to my life.
I came to the Monterey Peninsula through Dr. Burnett and he gave me the opportunity to be a part of the Monterey Peninsula Dental Group. I am proud to have worked with many partners, former and current. They have been a joy to work with, and they have provided much enhancement to my life. I would personally like to thank Dr. Burnett's family and The Faia Family for all their support over the decades that I have been here.
Outside of work, some of my favorite things to do on the Monterey Peninsula, where to play golf with friends and being involved with the Pebble Beach Junior Golf Association. Being president of the golf association and participating as a board member, and watching both of my children going through the golf program was especially fun."
Chad's wishes, in lieu of flowers, are to have donations made on his behalf to the AT&T Pebble Beach Junior Golf Association http://attpbjrgolf.com/donate
or to Rotary Club of Monterey https://www.rotary.org/en/donate
. Chad also wanted to have friends and family gather to remember him at the Church in the Forest. A celebration of his life will be forthcoming in 2021 and information regarding this event will be shared on Legacy.com
and Facebook. View the online memorial for Chad Corriveau