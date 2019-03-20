Charlane Catherine Colletto

January 24, 1960 ~ February 13, 2019

Salinas

Charlane, a Pacific Grove native, passed away at the age of 59. She graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1977, a year ahead of schedule as her academic success allowed her to skip a year of high school. Not only did Charlane thrive in academia but in giving back to her community. She was crowned Festa Italia's first-ever Santa Rosalia Queen and remained a devout Catholic and proud Italian woman throughout her lifetime.

After graduation, Charlane continued her education at Monterey Peninsula College. She then decided to go to cosmetology school and received her license to do artificial nails. She owned and operated a prosperous beauty salon, Charlane's Beauty World, for several decades and was a leader in the industry.

Charlane is survived by her: mother, Angie Colletto-Merrill; her children, Michael Thayer, Angelica Colletto and Dominic Palma; her grandchildren, Stephan, Malia and Mackenzie and her beloved life-partner and caretaker, Mark Heydeman. Charlane was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Rick" Palma and her father, Michael "Mike" Colletto.

A private family service will take place laying Charlane to rest in peace. Please send all sympathy gifts to The Paul Mortuary, 390 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove, CA, 93950.





