Charles A. Bestor
March 15, 1942 ~ March 11, 2020
Pacific Grove
Our beloved Charlie passed away peacefully at age 77. He was born in Altadena, CA to parents, Grace and Armond Bestor. Charles was the youngest of three sons.
Charles was raised Lutheran and attended parochial schools. He studied Information Technology and Mechanical Engineering in college, and founded and owned Bestor Enterprises - a successful precision parts manufacturing business.
Charles enjoyed fishing, boating, swimming, diving, horseback riding, traveling, and gardening. He loved animals, his pet beagles, especially his 85-year-old desert tortoise, Rosie, and the wild bluebird that would regularly eat from his hand.
A man of exceptional character and values, Charles was married to Carole Bestor for 43 amazing years, and was a member of the Christian Church of Pacific Grove for 30 years serving as a Trustee and Deacon.
Charles is survived by his wife, Carole Bestor; his loving daughter, Lauren Pond; his brother, Frank, and many nieces and nephews. He was devoted to his family and church community, and dearly loved by his family and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Christian Church of Pacific Grove, tomorrow, Sunday, March 15th at 3:00 pm. Graveside Services will take place at El Carmelo Cemetery, also in Pacific Grove, on Wednesday, March 18 at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Christian Church of Pacific Grove, 442 Central, Pacific Grove, 93950 or to the Animal Friends Rescue Project, 160 Fountain, Pacific Grove, 93950. To sign the guest book for Charles and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 14, 2020