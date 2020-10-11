Charles "Charlie" Della Sala
May 5, 1927 ~ October 2, 2020
Monterey
Charlie was born in New York City, in the Bronx, on May 5, 1927. At the age of 3, he moved to Italy where he spent his childhood in Avellino, Forino, and Naples. Charlie returned to New York City in 1946. Longing to master the English language, he joined the United States Army in 1947 and was sent to Fort Ord, CA, for Basic Training. He then served 3 years as a soldier at the Presidio of Monterey Defense Language Institute, learning dentistry, and learning to speak English.
One evening as he was walking home from the USO he heard music coming from the San Carlos Parish Hall. That is where he noticed a shy lady and asked her to dance and even had the nerve to kiss her on the cheek in front of everyone. That girl was Rosie Bruno, who was born and raised in Monterey, and at that time, worked long hours at the local fish canneries on Cannery Row. That evening he walked her home with her Italian-mama waiting and peeking out the window!! Well that "LOVE-AT-FIRST-SIGHT" romance turned into marriage on November 12, 1949. Along came five children, Annamarie, Anthony, Chuck, Kathleen, and Maryann, who he supported by working hard and taking on as many jobs as possible, while applying for and pursuing a city job.
The Monterey Fire Department called. Charlie became an Engineer nick-named, lead-foot (LOL)! He worked his way up to Battalion Chief and retired after more than 26 years of service. Everyone in the fire department loved his zest for life, his delicious homemade meatballs and sauce on Sundays, his sense of humor, and his always open heart and open ears, ready to help in any way possible. He put all those motivational books he loved to read to good use, motivating his friends and family to be their best.
Charlie and Rosie became Realtors and opened Pacific Street Real Estate in 1974. With a more flexible schedule, he became very active in the community. Charlie served as a member of the Monterey Kiwanis Club, delivered Meals on Wheels, raised money for people in need, and helped with the Special Olympics.
November 23, 1980, an earthquake struck southern Italy. Charlie with friends raised over $20,000 for the City of Children Orphanage. Charlie and Rose, at their own expense, flew to Rome and personally delivered a check. They wanted to ensure that the victims of this disastrous earthquake were helped in their moment of greatest need.
Charlie, always looking for a new project, along with friends, was instrumental in raising funds for the new San Carlos Parish Hall and the Santa Rosalia Statue located at the Fisherman's Wharf.
On June 24, 1987, the Sons of Italy held their 52nd Grand Convention here in Monterey. Charlie was the General Chairman. After 8 months of meetings involving many, many hours of planning and preparation, Charlie with the help of numerous hard-working volunteers, culminated their efforts with a very successful convention. Charlie was very proud of his Italian heritage. He was a very active member of the Monterey Chapter of the Sons of Italy for over 35 years, he was Vice-President of the Italian Heritage Society and a proud member of the Monterey Italian Catholic Federation.
Charlie contributed to the Monterey Sport's Center, to the restoration of San Carlos Church, to the National Italian American Foundation, and to the New York Fire Fighters involved in the 911 Disaster.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of almost 71 years, Rosie Bruno Della Sala, his sons Anthony Della Sala (Laurie) and Chuck Della Sala (Sandy), his daughters AnnaMarie Della Sala-Stanton (Robert), Kathleen Della Sala-Shepherd (Tony), and Maryann Randolph of Las Vegas; his grandchildren Antonio Della Sala, Alexandria Della Sala Neff (Brian), Charles Della Sala III, Nicole Randolph and Donnie Randolph; 11 great-grandchildren; nephew Jim Della Sala (Kathy) of New Jersey and niece Antoinette (Joe) Recchia of Burbank and many more loving nieces and nephews; and his sister Antoinette. Charlie was preceded in death by his father Antonio Della Sala, his mother Anna Moreno Della Sala, and his loving brother Nicholas Della Sala (Marie).
We, his children, and our spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and Mama Rosie are the most fortunate, the most blessed, to have spent time with our hero who was so full of life and unconditional love! Charlie demonstrated his love of family and friends by selfless acts of generosity to those less fortunate, not only monetarily but also with his time and energy with nothing expected in return. Thank you, God, thank you dad for being the perfect role model, the perfect example of what life is all about. You will be truly missed!
You will always be in our hearts and your spirit will live on forever!
The Della Sala family is exceptionally grateful for the commitment of Charlie's son-in-law, Tony, and daughter, Kathy, who took extraordinary care to see to it that Charlie had everything he needed day in and day out during his last 3 years of life. The Love and devotion expressed by Tony and Kathy, putting Charlie first at every turn, is beyond words.
Charlie and Rose's business, Pacific Street Real Estate, continues to thrive today because of the hard work of their two sons, Anthony and Chuck Della Sala.
A few words from ROSIE whom Charlie always called honey:
Charlie loved being together with his in-laws, my sister Mary and Charlie Storelli, my sister Angie Colletto Merrill and Mike, my sister Katie Evangelista and Al, my brother Gus Bruno and Florence, and my brother Frank Bruno and Barbara, and all their loving children. He was proud of and loved all of his many nieces and nephews. Throughout his years Charlie enjoyed playing cards on Friday nights, dancing at weddings, and barbecuing with them all--always love and laughter beyond control! (LOL) We enjoyed our trips to Reno and to Las Vegas. Charlie loved to cook. Whenever Charlie was making his famous spaghetti sauce with meatballs and Italian sausage, the neighbors could smell it down the block! We always looked forward to getting together with the family, grand-kids, and great-grandkids during the holidays at our home for dinner.
A few words and a poem from daughter, ANNAMARIE:
Dad loved music and loved playing it loud! In the early 1960's he purchased a ten-speaker stereo system. On a sunny day with the stereo cranked up and the windows rattling, the neighbors got a free concert of Italian favorites. Oddly enough, no one ever complained.
My Dad
Filled with passion and a love for life
He passed that passion on to five kids, both he, and Rosie his wife.
He'd grab your attention—a storyteller unmatched, but by few
With hours of tales of all the crazy things he used to do.
A risk-taker, independent and willing to jump
He was the man to call if you ever got stumped.
93 years worth of living, he was full of wisdom and pride
Advice he gave freely, I'm lucky to have walked by his side!
He was my dad, and I am very proud to say
I wouldn't have wanted it any other way!
A few words from son, ANTHONY:
Dad was a man of action who pushed himself to the limit in all he did which meant that if by chance he brought you along you were in for a very long day indeed! (LOL) Dad had the stamina to work long hours and the drive to learn more about what he was doing every chance he got. I was lucky enough to work closely with my father from a very young age allowing me to learn the do's and don'ts of remodeling. Dad would often ask me to give him a hand for a few hours working on a house we bought and what I found out was that a few hours turned into a few days! (LOL) Yes, my dad taught me many things about life, construction, and the art of the deal. What he said over and over again, which will be with me for life, is that there will always be another deal. Thank you, Dad, for sharing your knowledge and wisdom with me. Amen!
A few words from son, CHUCK:
Dad was proud to serve the city of Monterey as a firefighter. As young children, my mother would often take us to visit our dad at the city fire stations (all of which had fire poles). The usual way to slide down a fire pole is feet first. However, our fun-loving dad had a "better" way. He slid down the pole head-first. Dad's cheerful spirit and his zest for doing it his way will always be fondly remembered.
A few words from daughter, KATHY:
"Dad you are my world." Your warm big hand, your sincere loving hugs, your positive words, your constant uplifting laughter and funny jokes, your funny stories, kept me whole and so, so strong. Through childhood, teenage crazy years, through adult life, it was all about you my buddy. You always had the solution, the answer, you'd turn my worries into a big funny story and I would forget what I was worried about?! You always were present for me, no matter what. Just wish we had more time with you. The terrible loss of your presence will be the most difficult mountain to climb. So, dad, I will always keep your words of wisdom and advice in my mind. You would say, "Stay strong for Mama"… "All the material things mean "nothing" if you don't have the ones you love to share it with." My sisters and I would like to thank our brothers, Anthony and Chuck, for making Dad's wishes complete by carrying on His Business, and Legacy the way he always wished for.
A few words from daughter, MARYANN:
Daddy-O, I will miss your warm love, hugs, and kisses. You brought so much love and joy to our family. You were the best, #1 Father in this whole world. The most generous loving dad ever.
You were my hero, the rock of the family. I love you! Always in our hearts and spirit. Rest with the angels Daddy-O. Love always and forever, your daughter, the baby.
A few words from son-in-law TONY SHEPHERD married 24 years to Kathy:
Charlie was the Greatest Father-In-Law a Son-In-Law could have, "EVER"! I will always Love you in time and in eternity. If all mankind could be like you, this world would be a better place. Thank you from the bottom of my Heart for your example of goodness, kindness and your love to all.
Charlie went to walk with the angels Oct. 2, the Feast of the Guardian Angels, only six weeks before he would have celebrated his 71st Wedding Anniversary. Thank you, Charlie, for sharing your life with ALL of us!
A celebration of life will be held after the COVID 19 restrictions are lifted.
