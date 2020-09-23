Charles H. Kimzey Jr.June 24, 1944 - September 19, 2020MontereyHe was born in the midst of WWII in Laurel, Mississippi where his mom, Lucile Geneva Kimzey, had gone to stay with her mother, Laura Lee Pearson, to await his birth. Dad, Charles Hubert Kimzey, Sr. was serving in the military overseas at the time. After the war, the family eventually settled in the Washington, DC suburbs. He graduated from Annandale High School along with his high school sweetheart, Lorene "Rene" Miller who later became his Mrs. Rene was a PhT (put hubby through) who worked while Chuck got his BS from the University of Maryland and an MBA from American University. After college, he worked for Legg Mason, Dean Witter, Cost of Living Council, National Center for Productivity, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense running research projects. At 55, he enrolled in Vanderbilt University, obtaining a Master's in Engineering and a PhD in the Management of Technology. Subsequently he became the Science and Technology Advisor to the US Pacific Command based in Hawaii. He was also on the faculty at the University of Maryland, Vanderbilt University, University of Alaska, and the Naval Postgraduate School. Rene often referred to him as her "Renaissance Man" reflecting on his many interests such as furniture making, scuba diving, skydiving, flying, glass blowing, knife making, welding, refereeing sports, racing formula V's, traveling the US, Germany and Switzerland on his Harley, and adventuring with great friends Doug Smith, Larry Goddell, Lou Alfeld, Bill Gullickson, Randi Thompson, Tony Diamond, and many others. His prized possession was the 1946 Ford Sedan Deluxe which his grandmother purchased new after the war and sold to him in 1961. The beautifully restored antique won trophies and was the "limousine" of choice at the wedding of son Charles.He is survived by his wife, Lorene Miller Kimzey, son, Charles Clinton Kimzey (Joelle), beloved brother Thomas Clinton Kimzey (Georgette), nephew Clinton James Kimzey, grandson Pearson Teague Kimzey (born on Chuck's 60th birthday), granddaughter Esmé Charles Kimzey, and many cousins. Brother Richard Kimzey predeceased him.At his request, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, a remembrance in his honor to Hartnell College Foundation, Hartnell Welding Program, 411 Central Avenue, Salinas, CA 93901 would be appreciated.Condolences may be written to the family at