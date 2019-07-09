Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Smith


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles L. Smith Obituary
Charles L. Smith
April 6, 1923 - July 2, 2019
Resident of Seaside
Charles L. Smith R.E.T. C.S.M. volunteered in the Army in 1942. He started in the Ordinance Dept., continued onto Quarter Master, Field Artillery, Enemy Air Craft, Finance Dept. and the Chemical Dept.
Charles Smith Sr., was credited for serving in three wars. North Africa (Casa Blanca), Korean and the Vietnam War.
Charles L. Smith R.E.T. C.S.M. held ranks 1-7. Ending his career as a Command Sergeant Major. Divisions he participated in, were the First Calvary and the 25th Division. Ending his military career with the 80th Journal Military Support Division in 1971. Loved and cherished by son, grandchildren, great-grandchild, family, and extended family.


View the online memorial for Charles L. Smith
Published in The Monterey Herald on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.