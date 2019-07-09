|
Charles L. Smith
April 6, 1923 - July 2, 2019
Resident of Seaside
Charles L. Smith R.E.T. C.S.M. volunteered in the Army in 1942. He started in the Ordinance Dept., continued onto Quarter Master, Field Artillery, Enemy Air Craft, Finance Dept. and the Chemical Dept.
Charles Smith Sr., was credited for serving in three wars. North Africa (Casa Blanca), Korean and the Vietnam War.
Charles L. Smith R.E.T. C.S.M. held ranks 1-7. Ending his career as a Command Sergeant Major. Divisions he participated in, were the First Calvary and the 25th Division. Ending his military career with the 80th Journal Military Support Division in 1971. Loved and cherished by son, grandchildren, great-grandchild, family, and extended family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on July 9, 2019