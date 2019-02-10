Charles Lee Casey, Jr.

January 25, 1932 ~ January 31, 2019

Monterey

Charles Lee Casey, Jr., 87, longtime resident of the Monterey Peninsula, passed away peacefully on January 31. He was born to Charles Lee and Caroline Casey in Rome, Georgia on January 25, 1932.

Charlie was a beloved dad to two sons, William Lee Casey and Thomas Lee Casey, and a daughter, Diane Littlefield. He also leaves behind four grandsons, Brian, Michael, Kyle and Brent, and a sister, Barbara Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fumiko Casey; his parents, and two sisters, Frances Mattox and Doris Behnke.

Charlie proudly served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, serving two tours in the Korean War. Following his retirement from military service at Fort Ord, he obtained his real estate and broker associate degrees at Monterey Peninsula College and worked locally for over forty years in real estate.

Charlie loved people and will always be remembered as one of the "nicest guys you'd ever meet." He generously shared his humor, always inspiring us with his positive outlook on life. From his youth to his late years, he was kind to everyone he met and always made them feel special.

Visitation will be at The Paul Mortuary on this Thursday, February 14 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. A funeral celebration of Charlie's life will be held the next day, Friday, February 15 at 11:00 am at the Santa Rosalia Chapel located at 792 Fremont St. Monterey, CA followed by graveside services with Military Honors at Monterey City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 21 Lower Ragsdale, Monterey, 93940; the Veteran's Transition Center, 220 – 12th St., Martinez Hall, Marina, 93933; or a charitable organization of your choice.





