Charles Leon Horne
Seaside
Charles Leon Horne was born March 26, 1927 in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Jabus Horne and Merinda Turner Horne. Charles transitioned on June 29, 2019 at 5:39pm at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. Charles was also fondly known as "Leon" by many.
Charles was the youngest of six. Charles was the last remaining of the siblings. Charles attended Bowman High School in Vicksburg, MS
Charles was drafted into the U.S. Army after high school in 1945. He married Lillian Bertha Clark in 1948, and from that union, he became the father of twins, Carl Leon Horne and Carolyn Horne Bradford.
In 1957, he married Elizabeth Straughter in El Paso, Texas. Shortly after their marriage, they would travel to Europe and live on the economy in France and Germany. From that union Charles became the father of Michele Elizabeth Horne, Michael V. Horne and Pamela Jeanne Horne Cooper.
Charles moved his family to Fort Ord, California in 1961 and he retired from the Military in 1968. Charles served nearly 24 years in the Army and received multiple awards and honors. Throughout his various years of service, Charles traveled all over the world. He was a WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veteran.
After retiring from the military, he began a career in Law enforcement. Charles worked many years as a Reserve Police Office for Seaside Police Department and joined the Monterey County Sheriff's Department shortly after graduating the police academy. After serving 13 years with the Sheriff's Department as a Bailiff, Charles retired in 1988.
Charles was a member of the Main Chapel on Fort Ord for over 30 years, until its recent closing and he served as an Usher and volunteer for many of those years. Charles most recently began attending The Church of the Oaks in Del Rey Oaks. Charles had an undeniable love for the Lord. His faith and devotion shined through in his everyday life. Charles, besides being big in stature, he also had a huge heart and great sense of humor and wit. He always had funny stories to share about family or life experiences.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Straughter Horne , his parents, (Jabus Horne and Merinda Turner Horne); his siblings (Jack Horne, Marie Horne, Nanette Horne Phillips, Bernard Nathanial Horne , Adlean Beatrice Horne Morris), and his two sons, Carl Leon Horne and Michael Van Horne.
He is survived by his daughters: Carolyn Horne Bradford (Richard, deceased), Vicksburg, MS; Michele Horne, Seaside, CA; Pamela Horne Cooper (Ernest), Elk Grove, CA; his grandchildren; great grandchildren, Nephews Jabus Horne, Seaside, CA and Earl Phillips (Vicksburg, MS);
and a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial Service will be held in honor of Charles on August 11, 2019 at Bayonet Blackhorse Golf Course, 1 McClure Way, Seaside from 5:00-8:00pm. Those wishing to attending please call (831) 643-9658 to RSVP. Reservations should be called in ASAP.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 4, 2019