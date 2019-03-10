Charles Righello

June 1, 1927 ~ February 25, 2019

Marina

On the morning of February 25, 2019, Charles (Chuck) Righello, 91, of Marina went to be with Jesus.

Born June 1, 1927 in Salinas. Growing up on a ranch in Castroville is where Chuck learned about hard work and work ethics. Which served him well when he became a General Building Contractor opening his own business in Marina, Righello Construction, Inc. Contributing to the growth of Marina, building many homes, commercial buildings, apartments, professional buildings, the Marina Methodist Church, Marina Scout House, a subdivision on Lillian Place, named after his wife and Marina City Hall to name a few. Chuck also left his mark in Seaside, Monterey, King City, Salinas, Pebble Beach and Castroville.

Chuck loved Marina and is where he and his wife chose to raise their family. Three generations of the Righello family still live in Marina. He was an active member of the community helping out wherever he could. Also serving on the Marina Planning Commission and was a long time member of the Marina Kiwanis.

He enjoyed golf, all types of card games, traveling, gardening, dancing, cribbage, and especially playing bocce ball with his family. Creating memories that we will cherish forever.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Lillian, son Dennis, brother Andrew Righello, sister Josie Blue and parents Guilia and Giuseppe Righello. He leaves to cherish his memory his son Charles (Mary) Righello, daughters Laura (Bill) Blanton and Nora Wustrack, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Chuck's Life will be held Saturday, April 13th at 12:00 p.m. at the American Legion 694 Legion Way, Marina. Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinsons Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 or Kiwanis Club of Marina, P.O. Box 36, Marina, CA 93933 or , 21 Lower Ragsdale Rd., Monterey, CA. 93940.

Until we meet again......

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com







View the online memorial for Charles Righello Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary