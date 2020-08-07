Dr. Charles Roberts Snorf
June 30, 1930 - July 30, 2020
Carmel
Dr. Charles Snorf passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, a month after celebrating his 90th birthday. Charlie's tremendous stamina and determination were exceptional, and his mind and love for family and friends remained strong to his last days. Charlie lived his active and adventure-filled life as a loyal, ethical and honest man, and friend to all.
Charlie was born in Chicago, IL and raised in Wilmette, IL as the much younger, and doted-upon 4th child of Dr. Lowell and Marcellene Roberts Snorf. Charlie had strong Midwestern values and a great sense of adventure from the get-go. He finished New Trier High School early and went East to Deerfield Academy and then Yale University, graduating in 1953. He spent the following summer traveling through Europe and then enrolled in medical school (following in his father's footsteps) at Northwestern University. It was there, at the Deering Library, that Charlie met Roberta (Bertie) Buffett and they were soon married in 1955. They lived in Chicago for the next seven years along with their growing family of 3 daughters and then spent a year in Salt Lake City, UT for his last year of Orthopedic Residency. Of a visit to the Monterey Peninsula in 1962 Charlie told this story: "as we were stopped in our car along the 17 Mile Drive by Bird Rock, I said why don't we try this for a year and see if we like it, we can always go back to Chicago...".
So began Charlie's 33-year career as an Orthopedic Surgeon in private practice with Jack Stein and working at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (CHOMP). Charlie had a calm demeanor in high-stress situations and an exceptional bedside manner. He was devoted to medicine, his patients, and continuing to learn the newest orthopedic procedures.
Charlie's other interests included sailing at the Stillwater Yacht Club (Commodore in 1969), enthusiastic tennis player, Carmel Unified School Board member (President in 1974), volunteer doctor to Carmel High football teams and at the AT&T Pro-Am, hiking with the Hassis Hiking group, skiing with friends and family. He was a member of the Monterey Rotary Club, the Pacheco Club, the Monterey Medical Society, the Western Orthopedic Association (he gave a popular talk on shark attacks), the Monterey Peninsula Country Club, and the Beach and Tennis Club (57 years). Charlie also loved to read and was a life-long avid photographer with an excellent eye for composition.
Charlie and Leslie Silver Hicks married in Carmel on Feb. 21, 1987 and enjoyed a life together filled with love and humor. Leslie was a great partner as they traveled all over the world. They also enjoyed theater (they were in a play-reading group for 12 years), music, and museums.
After retirement, Charlie volunteered with Orthopedics Overseas where he and Leslie spent a month at a time in St. Lucia, Bhutan, and Vietnam. He gave generously to scholarship funds at a variety of schools and established the Snorf Scholarship Fund at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine for medical students in honor of his father. Charlie and Leslie later added an Endowed Chair in Orthopedics also at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine.
Charlie maintained life-long friendships starting from kindergarten and he continued to make new friends throughout his life. Charlie and Leslie especially enjoyed 18 years at their second home in Sun Valley, ID spending summers, along with lots of good skiing time, with family and friends.
Charlie is survived by his devoted and loving family: wife Leslie; daughters Susan (James Lansbury) of Pebble Beach, Cynthia (Richard Livermore) of Woodside, and Carolyn (Zekai Akcan) of Carmel; step-sons Kevin Hicks (Cornelia Holden) of Pebble Beach, and David Hicks (Erica Van Baalen) of Portland, Oregon; along with 13 grandchildren - Charles (Kat), Robert, Galen, William, and Thomas Lansbury; Cadillac, Everest, Berkshire, and Cascade Zak; Rose and Peter Akcan; Zuleika Hicks; and Olivia Hicks. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews spread across the United States, and his first wife Roberta B. Elliott.
Charlie was predeceased by his youngest daughter Sally Jo (1968-1975) and his siblings Virginia Ann Foltz, Lowell Snorf, Jr., and Marcellene Wilson.
The family greatly appreciates the Carmel Valley Manor for taking outstanding care of Charlie in his final year - Chris Regan, Dr. Paul Tocchet, and the exceptional staff who made him smile every day!
A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a future date.
If you wish to make a donation in Charlie's memory, he had a special connection to the Carmel Public Library (carmelpubliclibraryfoundation.org
) and to the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula - CHOMP (montagehealthfoundation.org
