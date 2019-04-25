Home

Charles VanMeter


1945 - 2019
August 12, 1945 - April 23, 2019
Monterey
Charles passed away outside of Laramie, Wyoming on April 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Van Meter of Monterey, his daughters Desiree Stidom and DeeDee Scott of Ohio and his step children Maya Goehring-Harris and David Goehring of California. He was most proud of his grandchildren — Destinee, Shelbee, Jozie, Wade and Rickee, Jeremy and Leia — and proud of the amazing things they are accomplishing.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that mourners consider making a donation in honor of Charlie to the Monterey State Historic Park Association www.mshpa.org or Coast Guard Mutual Assistance www.cgmahq.org


Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
