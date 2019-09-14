|
|
Charles William Ottone
January 10, 1923 - September 8, 2019
Salinas
Charles William Ottone, 96, of Salinas, CA passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 of natural causes.
Charlie was born in Modesto, CA on January 10, 1923 to Louis and Emiglia Ottone. The Ottone family moved to Salinas, CA shortly thereafter and Charlie attended Salinas public schools, graduating from Salinas High School in 1941. After high school, he attended Hartnell College and began working in the family business, Salinas Tallow Company. A self-avowed bachelor for life, all were surprised when Janet Barker swept Charlie off his feet and they married on December 1, 1962. In addition to being a partner at Salinas Tallow Company, he was a founding member of the Camber Ski Club and member of the Knights of Columbus and Elks Clubs. Charlie and Jan were longtime attendees of St. Joseph's Church in Spreckels, CA. All who knew Charlie would describe him as a kind man who was an avid lover of sports, especially baseball.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Emiglia, his brothers, Louis and John, and his sister, Teresa.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Jan, and younger sister, Dorothy Lerda. Charlie will be lovingly remembered by his three children, Karen (Mark) Cross, Matthew (Stephanie) Ottone, and Phil (Kim) Ottone, seven grandchildren, M.D., Bryanna, and Grace Cross, Nick, Jake, and Andy Ottone, and Erika Breitkopf, along with a plethora of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Blessed Edmund Rice Chapel, Palma High School, 919 Iverson Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be at 7:00p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Blessed Edmund Rice Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Blessed Edmund Rice Chapel. A small reception will be held after the Mass.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
View the online memorial for Charles William Ottone
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 14, 2019