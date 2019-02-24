Charlotte Eleanor Wheeler Voelm

12/20/1926 - 02/17/2019

Monterey

On Sunday, February 17, 2019, Charlotte Voelm passed to the waiting arms of God in Heaven. She died peacefully with family at her side at the age of 92.

Charlotte was born in Limon, Colorado, to Elizabeth and Charles Wheeler. She attended Colorado Women's College and married the love of her life, Jerry Dean Voelm, an Air Force cadet. Their only child, Melanie Ann, was born in 1949. Captain Voelm completed over 100 missions in the Korean War. He was declared MIA in 1953 and KIA in 1954. Charlotte never remarried.

Charlotte and Melanie moved to Modesto, California, and then to the coast, Carmel, in 1962 where Charlotte worked for Bartlett Music and Jewelry Store as a bookkeeper and retail clerk. She later worked for MPTV cable company but took early retirement to help care for her granddaughters. She was a volunteer for the Monterey Bay Aquarium at the information desk. Charlotte was an active member of Monterey United Methodist Church for close to 60 years. She enjoyed singing, sewing and volunteering.

Charlotte was devoted to her daughter, Melanie (Bill) Winchester. She loved her granddaughters, Laura (Brad) Stenvick and Melissa (Jed) Rother and her great-granddaughters, Julia, Lily, Charlotte and soon-to-be born, Elizabeth. They brought her much joy.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff and residents of Sunrise Assisted Living Facility of Monterey where Mom lived for the past three years.

Services will be held at Monterey United Methodist Church, 1 Soledad Drive, Sunday, March 3. Lunch will be served at 12:00 with the memorial "party" to follow at 1:00pm.





