Cheryl Gehri-ChioinoFeb 3, 1952 - Aug 20, 2020PrunedaleIt is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Cheryl Chioino on 8/20/20. Born Cheryl Gehri on Feb 3 1952 she was the daughter of Norman and Luckie Gerhi and sister of Susan Martin. Cheryl grew up in Marina CA and has two wonderful children that meant the world to her, Eric Martin and Heidi North. She also has one grandson Michael Martin who lit up her life. Cheryl will always be remembered for her kind spirit and her tremendous generosity. With her late husband Johnny Chioino, they helped countless people in any way they could. Cheryl could be counted on to feed the masses, indeed the family always said she made enough potato salad to feed Fort Ord. The first one to give and the last one to take, that's how Cheryl lived her life. Something we should all aspire to. A beautiful soul has been sent to heaven. She will be missed and loved until we all get together again.We love you and will always have you in our hearts Eric, Heidi, Mikey, Dale, Sue, John, Martina, Dylan, Frank, John Chioino Jr. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.