Chiyoko M. Sager
Sept. 3, 1928 - April 11, 2019
Dos Palos, CA
Chiyoko was born to Kihachiro and Naka Fujiwara on September 3, 1928. She grew up in Japan where she attended the local schools and graduated. Chiyoko met her husband Howard in 1952 in Japan. They moved to Monterey, CA. before relocating to Dos Palos, CA in 1978. Chiyoko was a member of the Dos Palos League where she volunteered for 19 years. She enjoyed her family and friends, sewing, quilting, gardening, painting and many other activities. She was honored with awards from Merced County for her countless hours of volunteering. For a number of years she would run in the Bay to Breaker in San Francisco.
Preceding her in death, her husband Howard Sager in 1989.
Survived by her 5 children Cheryl (John) Molinari of Seaside, CA., Deborah (Shay) Gonzales of San Tan Valley, AZ., Steven (Juliette) Sager of California, Bruce Sager of Tucson, AZ. and Terry (Tavio) Borba of Gustine, CA., 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Chiyoko will be on August 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Dos Palos. Private burial in Monterey to follow.
Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Dos Palos
209 392-3481
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 11, 2019