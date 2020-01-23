Home

Christian H. Firpo


1932 - 2020
Christian H. Firpo
April 24, 1932 - January 14, 2020
Marina, CA
Chris passed away at age 87 with his wife and loving daughters by his side. Born in Paris, France to Mr. & Mrs. Henry Firpo, Chris came to the US in 1941 from the Tragedy of Enslaved France. They found sanctuary at the home of Chris's paternal grandmother. Chris fell in love with Lovers Point Beach where he enjoyed spending his boyhood days. Chris was a jack of all trades and began working at a very young age to help support his family. He retired after 41 years from Couroc of Monterey where he was a factory supervisor. Chris loved his family deeply and unconditionally. His favorite saying was "love is behavior." Chris is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rebecca, daughters Lisa Firpo of Marina, Teena Wood of Seaside, Judy Firpo of PA, two granddaughters and seven great grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Rest in Peace my loving husband.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
